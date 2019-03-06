Warwick nursery gets 'outstanding' Ofsted rating

The team at a nursery in Warwick is celebrating after receiving an ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted.

Busy Bees nursery in Chase Meadow Square Warwick was given the rating following its first Ofsted inspection on January 29.

The team at Busy Bees Nursery in Warwick are celebrating their rating. Photo supplied.

The nursery received 'outstanding' across all inspection areas.

On the report the Ofsted inspector praised the nursery saying that “there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor play and physical exercise each day in the inspiring learning environments.”

Members of staff at the nursery were also praised for being “exceptional role models”. The report said: “They have expert knowledge of the nursery’s policies and procedures” and that “staff demonstrate exceptional commitment to professional development. Their high-quality qualifications actively contribute to the quality and standards of the nursery.”

Donna Waters, nursery manager at Busy Bees in Warwick, said: “I am delighted and extremely proud that we achieved ‘Outstanding’ in all areas for our first ever Ofsted inspection at Busy Bees Warwick.

“The Ofsted inspector was wowed from the moment she arrived, observing the inspirational range of learning environments both inside and out, she could clearly see that we provide a wealth of experiences for our children. Our staff team are highly skilled in providing opportunities for our children to develop their skills.

“The inspector was overwhelmed with the links we’ve made within our community that helps to extend the children’s understanding of the wider world.

“I’m very proud of the team; together we have worked very hard to achieve this outcome to ensure that the children who attend our nursery have the best start in life.”