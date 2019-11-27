Eden adds gloss to Central Ajax’s Birmingham Saturday Vase victory

Central Ajax progressed to the third round of the Birmingham Saturday Vase after a strong second-half performance at Folly Lane.

On a sodden, tricky surface, much of the opening half was spent locked in a midfield battle with a number of robust challenges from both sides flying in.

Ajax took the lead through right-back Craig Robins who burst forward and smashed the ball in off the crossbar after receiving a Shaye Eden pass.

Folly Lane were quick to respond and Paul Dipple was called into action to tip over a powerful shot from an acute angle.

With the home side looking to move the ball up the pitch quickly, it was no surprise when a searching pass found their marauding striker who smartly rounded Dipple before prodding into an empty net.

On a deteriorating pitch, Ajax opened the second half in strong fashion and took the lead courtesy of Jack Keeling who swept home from six yards after a low Jordan Lewis cross.

Matt Trinder then added his second goal in two games, stabbing in from close range before new signing Eden scored his first for the club, driving a shot into the top right-hand corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Ajax are in cup action again this weekend when they travel to the Alan Higgs Centre in Coventry to play Balsall and Berkswell in the Coventry Evening Telegraph Cup (3.15pm).