Easter treasure trail in Warwick

An Easter treasure trail is taking place in Warwick.

Tomorrow (Friday) there will be an Easter trail for children around St Nicholas Park.

The event is being held as one of the many events that are helping to raise money for the Special Care Baby Unit (SCBU) at Warwick Hospital.

It has been organised by Lucy Field and Nicki Scott.

Last year Lucy and Nicki held various events to help raise £10,000 for SCBU. In an effort to raise an additional £10,000 this year the pair are hosting even more events, including the Easter treasure trail.

The trail costs £2 per child and each participant will receive a small prize at the end of the trail.

There is no need to pre-book just pop along between 9am and noon.