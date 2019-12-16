Duck race tickets on sale for annual Kenilworth Lions Club Boxing Day event

The 1,500 ducks are ready for the race.

The individually numbered and painted ducks will be dropped into Finham Brook in Kenilworth for the annual Boxing Day Duck Race fundraiser hosted by the Kenilworth Lions Club.

The race starts at 12pm at the Ford in front of Kenilworth Castle where the town mayor will help launch the 1,500 ducks into Finham Brook.

After a bracing swim of 200 metres the ducks cross the finishing line near the Abbey Fields Swimming Pool.

All 1,500 numbered ducks have been counted carefully by Lions Club members, and placed in sealed containers ready to be released on the day.

Duck Race tickets have gone on sale to the public at several businesses and premises across town.

They are also being sold outside the town’s two main supermarkets. Tickets will also be available to buy on the day of the race itself from 10.30am.

Prizes of £100, £75, £50 and £25 to the holders of the four winning numbers.

The race raises many thousands of pounds each year to help the Kenilworth Lions Club support local charities and organisations.

A Kenilworth Lions Club spokesperson said: "Please support us by buying your Duck Race tickets, and of course coming along to the Race on Boxing Day if you can. It’s part of what Christmas in Kenilworth is all about."

This annual event has been running for more than 25 years and now attracts thousands of visitors, from far and wide.

The race has featured extensively in the national media as well as local, and over the years the race has raised more than £80,000 to help those in need.

A Lions Club spokesperson said: "This is a great way to work off your Christmas meal and to take part by buying tickets at £1, with a chance to win and help others at the same time by supporting the Kenilworth Lions charity."

The Lions will have plenty left for sale in Abbey Fields from 10.30am on the morning of the Race.

You can buy duck race tickets at the following 10 places across town:

- Kenilworth Lions Furniture Store, Farmer Ward Road

- Angels Boutique, High Street

- Steve Crowe Butchers, Whitemoor Road

- Bakers Dozen, Leyes Lane

- Gentry (Barbers), Station Road

- Kenilworth Bookshop, Talisman Square

- Leyes Lane Pharmacy, Leyes Lane

- Coventry Building Society, Warwick Road

- The Kenilworth Centre, Abbey End Car Park

- Waverley Day Centre, Waverley Road