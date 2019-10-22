Drop in session to find out more about proposed facilities at Newbold Comyn in Leamington

Proposals for new facilities at Newbold Comyn will be showcased at a drop-in session in Leamington town centre next week.

The session will take place at Leamington Library on Tuesday October 29 from 11am to 6pm.

Three options for the future of Newbold Comyn have been officially announced by Warwick District Council - and the return of golfing to the much-loved park is among the shortlisted ideas.

The options, first discussed earlier in the year, include a redesigned golf course but a par- three course rather than the original 18-hole one.

The three options are:

OPTION ONE

Includes a redesigned golf offer of a new par-3 golf course, driving range, adventure golf, footgolf and the reinstatement of the former pitch and putt area. It also includes a new adventurous play area, a new outdoor activities area (high ropes, low ropes, zip wires, climbing etc.), an extension to the nature reserve, a new 3G artificial turf pitch, visitor centre/café and additional parking.

OPTION TWO

Excludes the par-3 golf course, driving range, footgolf and pitch and putt but includes a significantly larger extension to the nature reserve.

It also includes the other facilities shown in Option One but with changes to the location of some of these.

OPTION THREE

Also excludes the par-3 golf course, driving range, footgolf and pitch and putt but includes an extended area for outdoor activities which occupies Observation Hill. This therefore reduces slightly the extended area of nature reserve shown in Option Two.

It also includes the other facilities shown in Option One but with changes to the location of some of these.

After the closure of the 18-hole golf course at the end of 2017, the district council asked the public what they wanted on the 120-hectare country park and its facilities.

This led to a huge response with thousands of responses, which the council said demonstrates how important the site is to the public.

The public consultation for the proposals will close on 10 November 2019.

To complete a survey on the proposals click here.