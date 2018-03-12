Drivers advised to avoid Kenilworth's ford after heavy rain

Drivers have been advised to avoid Kenilworth's ford after a long period of heavy rain.

Warning signs on the roads leading up to the ford on Castle Road are currently lit up, indicating the ford is impassable.

Heavy rain over the weekend also prompted Kenilworth Fire Station to issue a warning.

A spokesman for the station said: "If you encounter floods on your journey, it's important to approach them safely.

"Just remember that turning around and finding a different route is a better option than being stranded on the roof of your car or, worse, being one of the flood-related fatalities that occur every year."