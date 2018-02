An ambulance was rushed to the scene of a car crash in Kenilworth last Friday - but the driver was nowhere to be seen.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Percy Road at just after 4pm on Friday February 2.

Warwickshire Police were at the scene

The car was found overturned, but a spokesman for the service said it could not find the patient.

Warwickshire Police were also at the scene and have been contacted for an update.