Warwickshire Police detained a driver this afternoon after a short vehicle pursuit near Leamington.

Officers with the Operational Patrol Unit for Warwickshire Police along with Leamington police have had a short pursuit with the cloned vehicle.

Police stopped the vehicle at Grey's Mallory round-a-bout close to the A452 just outside Leamington after using tactical contact.

Police took the driver into custody for numerous offences.

No other details were available.