Driver accused killing of motorcyclist in crash near Stoneleigh will not stand trial until next year

A Jaguar driver accused of killing a young motorcyclist who died following a collision near the Warwickshire village of Stoneleigh will not stand trial until next year.

Martin Lloyd pleaded not guilty at Warwick Crown Court to causing the death of Jay Brownhill on October 23 last year by careless driving.

The charge follows a collision between an X-type Jaguar being driven by Lloyd and 21-year-old Jay’s motorbike near the Stoneleigh Road junction with the A46 Kenilworth by-pass.

Witnesses rushed to try to help him until paramedics arrived, but Jay, from Wednesbury in the Black Country, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His 17-year-old passenger suffered serious injuries and was also treated at the scene before being rushed to University Hospital in Coventry.

After Lloyd (23) who is believed to have been living in the Stoneleigh area at the time, had entered his plea, prosecutor Jennifer Josephs said the trial is expected to take three days.

But it could not be listed at the court until March next year, and it was anticipated that there would be evidence from collision experts for both the prosecution and the defence, as well as a medical report.

Adjourning the case, Judge Sarah Buckingham ordered that it should be listed for a pre-trial review on January 17.

Lloyd, of Cowarne Court, Lower Eggleton, Ledbury in Herefordshire, was granted unconditional bail.