Drink driving with children in the car - Warwickshire Police reveal shocking details of irresponsible drivers found during Christmas crackdown

Drink driving with kids in the car and having passengers hospitalised after drink-fuelled crashes - these are just some of the irresponsible behaviours revealed by Warwickshire Police's Christmas crackdown against drink and drug driving.

Although the number of drink drivers arrested had not gone up since the previous Christmas, police said they were concerned that a small minority of drivers still appeared to be ignoring the dangers to themselves and others.

As well as highlighting the facts, dispelling the myths and raising awareness of the consequences of driving under the influence of drink or drugs this Christmas, the campaign included an enforcement element for the few that continue to break the law.

How many people were arrested?

Between 18 and 31 December 2019 officers arrested 32 people on suspicion of drink driving and seven on suspicion of drug driving.

Of these, nine people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision.

In December 2018 Warwickshire Police conducted 686 breath tests over a four-week period, with 63 people arrested on suspicion of drink driving and 16 on suspicion of drug driving.

In December 2018 and December 2019, an average of 20 people a week were arrested for drink or drug driving during the enforcement periods.

During the campaign suspected drink drivers were arrested on the M6, other people including young children have been passengers in suspected drink driver’s vehicles, and passengers of suspected drink drivers have been hospitalised following collisions.

Inspector Jem Mountford said: “This campaign is important because a quarter of all deaths on roads can be directly attributed to drink or drugs.

"It is encouraging that the number of drink drivers arrested does not appear to have increased but there is still more work to do as it is not acceptable to drink or drug drive.

“We would like to thank all those members of the public who reported the details of suspected drink drivers to us over the Christmas period.

"Several arrests were made as a result.

"Warwickshire Police is also grateful to those members of the public who recorded footage on their mobile phones or stayed with suspected drink drivers until officers arrived.”

What happens when you're arrested on suspicion on drink or drug driving?

Being arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving may come as a shock for many people.

You will be taken into police custody and your photo will be taken.

Further tests will be conducted to assess your alcohol level.

You are likely to spend the night in a police cell until you are sober.

In some situations you may end up being interviewed by a police officer.

If tests find you are over the limit you are likely to be charged and given a court date, where at court you are likely to lose your driving licence.

You could be imprisoned, banned from driving and face a fine.