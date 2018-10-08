'Dragons' Den' event for volunteer projects coming to Kenilworth

Kenilworth will be having its own ‘Dragons’ Den’ style evening for volunteer groups looking for some extra money to fund a project.

Kenilworth Rotary will be hosting the ‘Bid 4 Awards’ at the Holiday Inn on Thursday January 17, where groups will be able to pitch their ideas in front of a panel of judges.

A maximum amount of £3,000 will be given to volunteer-led projects the panel deems to be worthwhile, but small amounts of money can also be applied for. The money would not pay for labour, but would pay for things like materials.

Diane Miller, Kenilworth Rotary’s president, said: “This is for people who want to give something back to the community.

“The sort of projects that groups and individuals may consider could include such ideas as planting a community garden or establishing a children’s play area, for example.

“What we want to do with this money we give out is to make the projects have a lasting legacy.”

Diane also said the event was designed to be fun rather than serious.

She added: “We want to make an occasion of it. It will raise the profile of the projects and raise the profile of Rotary too. We want this to be a little bit different and for it to be a fun evening.”

Phil Highley of Kenilworth Rotary said anyone unsure whether to apply or not should contact Rotary for advice.

Applicants are invited to submit a bid outlining their project by Wednesday November 21. Visit the Kenilworth Rotary website for an application form.