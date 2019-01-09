'Dragons' Den' event for Kenilworth volunteer projects is next week

A ‘Dragons’ Den’ style event for volunteer groups looking to fund a project in Kenilworth is being held next week.

Kenilworth Rotary will be hosting the ‘Bid 4 Awards’ at the Holiday Inn on Thursday January 17, where groups will be able to pitch their ideas in front of a panel of judges - the ‘Dragons’.

A maximum amount of £3,000 will be given to volunteer-led projects the panel deems to be worthwhile. The money would not pay for labour, but would pay for things like materials.

A Kenilworth Rotary spokesman said: “We have been delighted at the detail and the quality of the applications that we have received from local voluntary organisations. All are supporting very worthwhile causes.”

The event starts at 6.30pm, and all invited groups will make a five-minute presentation to the Dragons before a 10-minute question and answer session.

Once all groups have presented, the Dragons will consider the proposals for 30 munites before deciding on whether to award the projects money. An awards ceremony for all successful groups will then be held.

In a previous interview, Diane Miller, Kenilworth Rotary’s president, said: “This is for people who want to give something back to the community.

“The sort of projects that groups and individuals may consider could include such ideas as planting a community garden or establishing a children’s play area.

“What we want to do with this money we give out is to make the projects have a lasting legacy.”

The event is invite-only.