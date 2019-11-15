Dozens of roads remain closed due to flooding across Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Residents are advised that the A452 at the Kenilworth Ford (between Brookside Avenue and Castle Green) closed due to flooding.

Drivers are advised to seek and use alternative routes and avoid the area around Kenilworth Castle.

The excessive rain and flooded roadways led to more than 20 school closures yesterday (Thursday November 15).

Most of them re-opened today (Friday November 15).

A few schools remain closed today, which include Shipston High School, Shottery St Andrew's Church of England School is partially closed wraparound (after school only) will be closed today and Welcombe Hills School.

Charlecote Park, the National Trust property near Wellesbourne, is also closed today (Friday November 15) due to flooding.

Authorities have strongly encouraged people not to drive through flooded roadways.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Over the last few days we have experienced a large number of calls to people marooned in vehicles stranded in flood water.

"Warwickshire Fire and Rescue is committed to assisting our community at incidents such as this and has attended numerous calls and effected rescues of people in need.

"In many cases the incidents could have been avoided if drivers had not chosen to enter the water in the first instance.

Road closure at the Ford in Kenilworth (photo by Rob Stanton)

"Warwickshire Fire and Rescue would urge our community to follow advice provided and acknowledge weather warnings. If travel is required please proceed with caution and ensure that routes involving any water, especially fords or low-lying areas, are avoided.

"Most vehicles are not designed to travel through water and as such will stall if it enters the air filters or engine bay.

"To ensure you do not get stranded Warwickshire Fire and Rescue would always advice avoiding entering water in your car.

"Warwickshire's fire engines need to be available to respond to emergency calls and as such if we can avoid committing our crews to preventable incidents it would be to the benefit of the wider community. Thank you for helping us to help you."

The Ford in Kenilworth (photo by Fraser Pithie)

Ford is impassable in Kenilworth (photo by Fraser Pithie)