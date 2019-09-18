Double-header kicks off jumps season at Warwick

The Heart of England two-day meeting gets the new jumps season under way at Warwick next Monday and Tuesday, writes David Hucker.

The course is set to host 19 meetings this campaign, climaxing with Celebration Race Night, the final day of the May Racing Carnival.

The Classic Chase Day in January and February’s Kingmaker Chase will again be the racing highlights of the winter months, with the May Racing Carnival gaining in popularity.

The Racing TV Grand Season Opener kicks off events on Monday when the gates open at 12.10pm, two hours before the first race. Subscribers to the dedicated racing channel will enjoy free entry to the course, together with an exclusive Racing TV VIP suite serving complimentary tea and coffee, plus a pre-race tipster talk.

Tuesday sees the first Food and Drink Warwickshire Raceday when racegoers can enjoy the flavours of Warwickshire’s finest small and emerging food and drink producers, as well as cooking demonstrations from leading local chefs, including Michelin-starred Adam Bennett, who has been chef director at The Cross in Kenilworth for six years.

“We pride ourselves on the standard of food and drink we provide on race days but playing host to the Warwickshire Food and Drink Showcase will add some real variety,” said racecourse manager Andre Klein.

“We have just spent our summer curating a range of menus for the coming season, where local and seasonal produce is at the heart of every course. Kicking off our season with one of Warwick’s best local producers is a real celebration of our menus and the culinary racecourse experience here at Warwick Racecourse.”

The Showcase, hosted by Warwickshire County Council, will be open from 1pm with the first race due off at 2.10pm.

For regular racegoers, there will be three membership offers for the season with different levels of benefits, with the Coronation Club, the premium level, limited to just 36 people.