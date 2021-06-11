Dog walker spots house fire in a south Warwickshire village - the second house fire in the village within 24 hours

In the first incident a dog was rescued from the house

By News Reporter
Friday, 11th June 2021, 11:01 am

In the latest incident, firefighters found a house in Lower Brailes heavily smoke-logged at about 9am yesterday (Thursday June 10).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire was discovered by a dog walker. Luckily there was no one in the property."

In the latest incident, firefighters found a house in Lower Brailes heavily smoke-logged at about 9am yesterday (Thursday June 10). Photo by Warwickshire Fire and Rescue.

On Wednesday (June 9), crews rescued a family after a fire at a house in Orchard Close, Lower Brailes, at about 9.20am.

It is believed the fire was caused by a faulty dishwasher.

It is believed the fire was caused by a faulty dishwasher.
