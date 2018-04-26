Dog rescued from canal in Radford Semele

A dog has to be rescued from the Grand Union Canal in Radford Semele in the early hours of this morning (Thursday April 26).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to the dog stuck in the canal at Offchurch Lane at 12.18am.

A crew from Leamington was sent to the scene.

Crews quickly located the dog and rescued it from the canal using water rescue equipment.

The dog's owner attended when it was discovered the dog had escaped from their home. Warwickshire Police and the RSPCA also attended.