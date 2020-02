Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was bitten by a dog in Warwick.

The incident happened at around 4.40pm in Cape Road on January 31.

Police are appealing for witnesses

A women was bitten by a dog while walking down the street.

The dog is describe as small light brown dog being walked by a slim white women in her mid 30s wearing a green jumper.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who might have dash cam footage or personal CCTV to get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident 201 of February 4.