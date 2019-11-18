Do you know anything about this boat which could have come from Kenilworth?

Officials with a boat charity have launched an appeal for information into an old electric-powered boat believed to have been built by a company based in Kenilworth.

Roy Cooper, the chairman of the Fast on Water charity, said they are looking for any information about an electric launch boat called the 'Raybuck'.

Part of the 'Raybuck' electric launch boat

The charity has very little information about the boat except that the company who built it - Warwick Productions - was based in Kenilworth, and started a project to build electric hire boats in the late 1940s.

Mr Cooper said: "We would like to know more about the company, Warwick Productions, the actual boat or others like it and information on where these boats were used."

The charity came by the boat after the Basildon Motor Boat Museum.

Mr Cooper added: "She doesn't really fit in with our collection policy but the original owner had passed away and she would have ended up dumped outside the old museum building and left to the elements.

Designed and built by the Warwick Production Company

"Knowing that we were endeavouring to preserve the history of the sport, Basildon offered us some of the archive and craft, which no longer had a home.

"One of the craft was the 'Raybuck' electric launch and even though it didn't fit in with our collection criteria, we didn't like the idea of it being left outside for who knew how long. It has been in storage since then.

"She's an interesting craft in that she could either run from on-board batteries or from a large petrol powered generator, which could be put on board."

The group gained charity status in 2018 and their long-term plan is to open a race boat museum in Bristol.

Anyone with information about the electric boat can contact the charity through their email at fastonwater@live.co.uk or through their website www.fastonwater.co.uk