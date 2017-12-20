Disrupted recycling collections cancelled across Warwick district due to last week’s snow

Warwick District Council has cancelled those recycling collections which could not take place due to the snow and icy conditions last week.

Collections of both general waste and recycling returned to normal this week but households have been left with overflowing recycling containers because of previous collections not taking place.

And many will have to wait until after Christmas - a time where recycling typically mounts up in a household due to wrapping paper and boxes for presents - for their next recycling collection.

In Lillington, residents left red boxes out on Tuesday morning in the hope their recycling would be taken away but no collection took place.

And on Warwick District Council’s website a message says: “Due to the adverse weather conditions last week there were some disruptions to waste collections.

“Green bin collections scheduled for last week (beginning 11th December) have been cancelled to allow resources to focus on catching up with grey bin/sack collections.

“Kerbside recycling box and bag collections scheduled for Monday 11th December and Tuesday December 12 were also cancelled.

Residents are requested to present their recycling on the next scheduled collection day for boxes and bags.

“Any additional recycling that is presented will be collected.

“Please refer to our recycling pages on how to present extra recycling for collection. “Please be aware that your next recycling collection day will be on a different day to normal due to collection changes over Christmas.”

For more information on the cancelled collections and how to present any recycling that will not fit into red boxes or white bags click here