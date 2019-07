Disco equipment and a laptop computer were among the items stolen from a car in Lapworth on Saturday evening (July 6).

The rear window of a Ford S Max parked in Lapworth Street was smashed and these items and an SLR camera were stolen.

Crime

The incident happened between 6pm and 7.30pm.

Anybody with any information about this incident can call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting the reference number 356 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.