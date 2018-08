A digital treasure hunt will be taking place in Leamington this weekend.

On Sunday (August 26) residents and visitors will be able to take part in the free treasure hunt in Christchurch Gardens, which is located at the top of the Parade.

To take part and learn more about Leamington people will need to gather and register a team.

Once a team has been registered an email will be sent with instructions for the treasure hunt.

The digital treasure hunt will start at noon.

To register click here