Detailed layout of controversial 93-home plan in Kenilworth recommended for approval

A plan setting out the finer details of a controversial 93-home development in Kenilworth has been recommended for approval.

The homes, to be built on land known as 'Crackley Triangle' off Common Lane, have already been agreed in principle.

The Crackley Triangle site. Copyright; Google Earth

But developers Bloor Homes now need approval on their proposed layout of the site, which includes a mix of one to five bedroom houses, and a single looped road.

In their report, council officers said: "The proposals would have an acceptable impact on the living conditions of nearby dwellings and would provide a satisfactory living environment for future occupants."

56 of the houses will be for the private market, and 37 will be 'affordable' or below market value.

Of the affordable homes, 20 will be rented out, and 17 will be shared accommodation. All of them are towards the back of the site away from Common Lane.

The site will consist of 10 one-bed, 28 two-bed, 21 three-bed, 18 four-bed and 16 five-bed houses.

All of the homes will be linked by a single road which loops round on itself, and is accessed via a narrow bridge off Common Lane in between the current bridges over the railway and the Greenway.

The houses will face the road on both sides. No electric vehicle charging points are included in the plan.

Kenilworth Town Council has objected to the plan, and raised several concerns to do with electric vehicles, flooding risks, and the location of the affordable homes.

A spokesman for the town council said: "Contrary to the new Local Plan, there are no electric charging points detailed for vehicles.

"Nor is any sustainable energy provision detailed. Members noted that the planned layout was poor for such electric charging points, having regard to distance of parked cars from houses.

"Members also expressed concern over the absence of any clear plan for a sustainable drainage system, particularly in view of concerns over Canley Brook.

"Any flooding assessment must relate to all allocated and proposed development along Canley Brook from Burton Green, Coventry and the University (of Warwick).

"Members were surprised that all affordable housing appeared crammed into corners of the site, rather than pepper potted. It was also noted that affordable housing appeared furthest away from public transport and shops."

The mix of houses on the site proved controversial, as Warwick District Council's planning committee only approved them by a single vote in January last year.

And recent work on the access bridge has also angered nearby residents as construction vehicles had to use part of the Greenway to access the site.

Warwick District Council will vote on this detailed plan at a meeting on Tuesday February 27.