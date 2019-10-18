Destination gift and lifestyle store chain opens branch in Leamington

Destination gift and lifestyle shop Cotswold Trading has opened a new store in Leamington town centre.

Commercial property experts Bromwich Hardy found the 'perfect location' for the store at 86 Regent Street which was formerly occupied by Italian restaurant La Coppola .

The interior of the Cotswold Trading branch in Leamington

The brand – known for its stores in Broadway in the heart of the Cotswolds which attract shoppers from across the globe – is creating seven new jobs.

Managing director Kath Mahon said she fell in love with the property as soon as she was first shown inside by Bromwich Hardy founding partner Richard Hardy.

She said: “We had been looking all over the Midlands for the right location for a new store and were walking around Leamington when we came across this empty property in Regent Street.”

“We were very impressed with the quality of retail in the street and knew from the moment we stepped inside that the shop was exactly right for us.

"It is full of gorgeous Regency fittings and we immediately fell in love with it and the whole street.”

The store, the company’s first outside Broadway, has undergone an extensive refit, including new floors, lighting and paint scheme ahead of its opening.

Richard said the 1,835 sq ft site would make the perfect home for Cotswold Trading – renowned for its eclectic range of housewares, gifts and lifestyle products.

He said: “The location in Regent Street, with its attractive mix of independent and upmarket stores in a town which continues to support a healthy retail offering, is an excellent fit for Cotswold Trading.

“They are famed in particular for their exceptional festive shopping experience and we look forward to Leamington enjoying a true taste of a Cotswold Christmas later this year.”