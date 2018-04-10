Delivery of masterplan for land in Warwick takes another step forward

The delivery of a masterplan for common land in Warwick has taken another step forward.

Last Thursday (April 5) at Warwick District Council’s Executive meeting the next steps in the delivery of the masterplan for St Mary’s Lands were agreed.

These included a ‘park and stride’ scheme to encourage more people to walk from the town centre to the site, changing car park names and funding further assessment work and discussions on the hotel proposal for the site. The Executive also decided that they would no longer consider renaming the site but would look to create ‘an appropriate strap line’ with the St Mary’s Lands Working Party.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “The delivery of the St Mary’s Lands Masterplan took another step forward as the Executive agreed to implement further improvements to the site.

“These include a new footpath/cycleway from Hampton Road to Bread and Meat Close in order to improve accessibility; renaming the current car parks known as Area two, three and four to Hampton Road, Bread and Meat Close and Saltisford respectively; and the implementation of a “Park and Stride” initiative to encourage alternative use of town centre car parks and promote the associated benefits of walking through the town.

“The Council will also assist Hill Close Gardens with its Lottery Funding application and will support Racing Club Warwick with their improvements, subject to the submission of a business plan.”

The St Mary’s Lands Master Plan was adopted in 2017 which sets out the development for the site and in the last year a new entrance to the Racecourse has been installed, improved footpaths around the Stables and work has been done to Racing Club Warwick’s roof and community room.