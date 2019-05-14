Deliveroo reveals most popular dish ordered in Leamington

Food delivery service 'Deliveroo' has revealed the most popular dish delivered in Leamington.

Deliveroo is celebrating its third year in the town and has revealed the most popular dishes and day and time for residents to order their take-away.

Deliveroo PR library imagery' Mikael Buck / Deliveroo

Last year's list saw the Gourmet Burger Kitchen Meal Deal ranked as the most popular dish in the town.

The business has revealed that the five most popular dishes:

1) Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama

2) Libertine #001 Burger from Libertine Burger

3) Inbetweener Margherita Pizza from Basement Browns.

4) The Taxidriver from Gourmet Burger Kitchen

5) Italian B.M.T. from Subway

Since its launch in the town three years ago, more than 55 restaurants have signed up to the platform.

Deliveroo has said that around 60 per cent of its restaurant partners are local independent restaurants.

Dan Warne, Managing Director of Deliveroo in UK and Ireland said: “Our whole team here at Deliveroo are delighted that our rapid growth in Leamington over the past three years means that customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue, and riders have the opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.”

At Deliveroo customers have the option to schedule orders via the Deliveroo app up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible between noon and 11pm, and from noon on the weekends.