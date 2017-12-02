Delays on M40 near Leamington after lorry overturns in early hours of morning

Drivers have been experiencing long delays on the northbound M40 near Leamington after a lorry overturned and spilled its load of paper rolls onto the road in the early hours of this morning (Saturday December 2).

The accident happened between junction 12 Gaydon and junction 13 Bishops Tachbrook just after 3am today. Recovery work is still ongoing, and two lanes are closed.

Drivers are being diverted via the B4100 and A452, and traffic is very heavy.