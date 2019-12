Motorists are facing delays on the A46 near Kenilworth after three separate incidents this morning, December 2.

Police said the two of the incidents happened on the southbound carriageway between the Stoneleigh and Kenilworth junctions and one on the northbound carriageway at the Leek Wootton junction.

The incidents have prompted police to remind motorists that they must ensure vehicles are fully de-iced and that they leave plenty of room between them and the vehicle in front.