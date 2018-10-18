Delays on A46 after two cars crash near Stoneleigh

Drivers are experiencing delays on the A46 near Stoneleigh this morning (Thursday) after two cars were involved in a collision.

Police, two ambulances and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene at around 8.50am.

A man and woman, believed to be in their late teens, are being treated at the scene. The man was suffering from chest pains and the woman received an injury to her neck.

Their injuries are believed to be minor, but are both being taken to Warwick Hospital for further treatment.

Traffic is backing up on the southbound side to Festival Island. All lanes were closed but one has since been reopened.