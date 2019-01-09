Delays mean Leamington park restoration will now be completed in February

Work to restore the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington is about three weeks behind schedule and has suffered “a number of quality issues”, according to a council report.

But these issues have been resolved at no extra cost and contractors will deliver the project within budget.

GV - Pump Room Gardens NNL-190901-012757009

The £1.4 million project, which is mainly being funded by Heritage Lottery Grants along with contributions from Warwick District Council and The Friends of the Pump Room Gardens group, is being carried out by two contractors Idverde and Lost Art Limited.

Idverde is covering the main landscaping and works with a contract value of £755,000 while Lost Art is restoring the bandstand with a contract value of £254,000.

The work was due to be completed this month but is now more likely to be finished in February.

And the district council’s report, which went before the authority’s overview and scrutiny committee at a meeting on Tuesday evening, said: “The project has had a number of quality issues, mostly dating from the early stages of the project.

GV - Pump Room Gardens NNL-190901-012638009

“These have been raised at the highest level with Idverde and they have committed to rectifying these issues at no additional cost to the project while demonstrating their commitment to the work.

“The appointment of a clerk of works by Warwick District Council to oversee the works has helped to bring the programme back on track.

“The current position is that the main works are approximately three weeks behind the original programme end date of January 2019.

“Some of these delays have been due to the need to co-ordinate works with Warwickshire County Council over the approach to the central path and the negotiations with Western Power Distribution over problems with the electrical supply.

GV - Pump Room Gardens NNL-190901-012746009

“The remediation works have not added any significant time delay to the project.”

Warwickshire County Council is due to carry out works to improve York Bridge in a separate project due to begin in April . It is expected to take eight weeks to complete.

The bandstand restoration is due to be completed in early February .

This part of the project has also had delays due to the unforeseen need to completely replace the decking.

GV - Pump Room Gardens NNL-190901-012410009

The forecasted final accounts for both the Lost Art and Idverde projects are within budget, the report says.

The council has said it has become clear that future projects of this type require a dedicated manager from the outset.