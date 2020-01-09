Delay for decision on Norton Lindsey chicken farm

A decision on plans to build a chicken farm in Norton Lindsey has been delayed.

An application was submitted to demolish current chicken sheds on land at Ward Hill, northeast of Norton Lindsey, and to then build two new chicken sheds, an on-site worker’s house and a new vehicle access.

The collapsed old chicken sheds currently on the site. Photo submitted.

The plans were due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (January 8) but the application was withdrawn from the agenda.

The reason given for the withdrawal was that more comments had been received from the council’s Environmental Services in response to concerns raised about an ‘environmental health issue which requires further consultation’.

Nearly 70 letters of objection have been submitted by residents, Norton Lindsey Parish Council and Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western.

Objections have been lodged for reasons including smell, noise, animal welfare and traffic concerns.

One objector, Steve Taylor said: “My principle objection is that the council have not taken into account the case for abandonment which fundamentally changes the basis for the application.

“Accepting that the site has been abandoned, the application is essentially for new chicken sheds, a new dwelling and a new access in an entirely unsustainable location in the Green Belt.

“This application will not benefit the local community in any way and will in fact detract from it.”

There have been several planning applications for the site from 2004 to 2017 but they have either been refused or withdrawn.

Some residents have also objected after experiencing the chicken farm which used to be on the site many years ago.

Mr and Mrs Wyatt, who have lived in the area for 42 years, wrote a letter of objection recalling the smells being so bad they ‘‘had to close all doors and windows and cancel any visits from family and friends’’.

They also claimed that: “At no time in 42 years has this farmer shown any consideration towards the village of Norton Lindsey or its residents.”

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/19/1133