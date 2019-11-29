Decision to install lifts at Warwick railway station praised

A decision to install lifts at Warwick railway station has been welcomed by one of the town’s county councillors.

Cllr John Holland (Lab Warwick West) was speaking at this week’s Warwickshire County Council communities overview and scrutiny committee as members were updated on the two-month consultation into the 15-year Warwickshire Rail Strategy that took place over the summer.

Cllr John Holland at Warwick railway station

The station improvements were among a number of projects outlined in the document.

Read more: Works to improve accessibility at Warwick Station to start after 18 years of campaigning

Cllr Holland said: “I am very pleased to see in the report about lifts being installed at Warwick Station and this is quite a major achievement to get Network Rail moving on this.

“It is quite a difficult but essential project and preliminary work has been carried out so that the final design can be agreed so that contractors can start the project in July for completion a year later.

Warwick railway station

“There is a small part of the scheme which has to be on public highway joining up the cycle routes that we have already built with the Network Rail scheme. The cost of this isn’t going to be great in the scheme of things but it is beyond the delegated budget so when cabinet considers this bear in mind there are some costs there which we will have to meet.”

Councillors were told by transport planning team leader Margaret Smith that there were more than 200 responses to the consultation with nearly a third of those coming from the North Warwickshire district where there was support for the development of Coleshill Parkway.

A report to the meeting explained that there was generally a high level of agreement for the main objectives of the strategy with the highest agreement coming for new rail services and stations and changes to rail fares and ticketing. The lowest score was reserved for HS2.

The consultation will be considered by Warwickshire County Council’s cabinet in January.