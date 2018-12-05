Decision to be made on car park plan for Leamington park

Plans to expand the Princes Drive car park at Victoria Park as part of a wider strategy for Leamington town centre will go before a committee next week.

Warwick District Council’s planning committee will decide whether to grant permission for the authority to expand the car park from 64 to 94 spaces and to install new lighting, CCTV, pay machines and eight bicycle parking stands.

The pay machines would be there to charge those who want to pay to stay for longer than the first few hours, which would remain free.

Objectors are concerned that the expansion will involve the loss of part of the garden of Victoria Lodge, the loss of green space and the introduction of parking charges.

The planning meeting will take place at Leamington Town Hall on Wednesday December 11 from 6pm.

Plans for public parking at Riverside House will also be considered at the meeting.