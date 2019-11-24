Deadline to register to vote in general election is Tuesday November 26 - here's what you need to know

To be able to vote in the upcoming General Election next month you must be registered to vote.

The General Election will take place on Thursday December 12.

The deadline to register to vote is 11.59pm on Tuesday November 26.

If you want to apply to vote by post in England, Scotland or Wales you need to register before 5pm on Tuesday November 26.

If someone is applying to register to vote and wishes to vote by post at the same time, then both applications need to be in by 5pm on Tuesday November 26, not midnight.

People can register to vote if they're both aged 16 or over (or 14 or over in Scotland) and a UK citizen (or an Irish, EU or Commonwealth citizen with a permanent UK address).

Those who are not registered to vote can register online here.

In order to register to vote people will need to enter their national insurance (NI) number (but you can still register if you do not have one).

Alternatively, you can complete a voter registration form and send it to the Electoral Registration Officer to arrive by midnight on Tuesday November 26 at the following address: Warwick District Council, Riverside House, Milverton Hill, Royal Leamington Spa, CV32 5HZ

The alternative to a postal vote is a proxy vote, where people nominate someone to vote on their behalf. This person must be able to travel to the polling station on the day to cast the vote. The deadline to apply for a proxy vote is 5pm on December 4.

If you want to nominate someone to be your proxy but you want to cast your proxy vote by post, the deadline to apply for a postal proxy vote is 5pm on Tuesday November 26.

There are several polling place changes across the Warwick District.

Because this is a snap general election, some polling stations have changed as the buildings normally used have prior commitments.

There are three main polling station changes for the area, which include:

- The Parochial Church Hall, High Street, Kenilworth has been replaced with a temporary building at Abbey Fields Car Park, Kenilworth, CV8 1BQ

- The polling station for the village of Lapworth is the Church of England Primary School in Station Lane of Lapworth, B94 6LT

- The polling station for the village of Norton Lindsey has now reverted to the village hall and is no longer at the church room next to Trinity Church.

A full list of polling stations can be found at the follow web address: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/generalelection2019

If someone’s polling station has changed but they don’t receive a poll card, signage will be placed at their usual polling station telling them where to go.