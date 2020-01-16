Deadline for Warwickshire Community Grant scheme only days away

Does your community group need extra funding for an upcoming project or event?

The deadline for the Community Forum Grant Fund for 2019-2020 is only a few days away.

It’s straight forward to apply and help is available to get an application in by the deadline of 5pm on Monday January 20.



The Community Forum Grant is funded jointly by Warwick District Council (WDC) and Warwickshire County Council (WCC).

More than £60,000 is available from the Community Forum Grant Fund to support small scale community projects across Warwick District.

A spokesperson for the Warwick District Council said: "If you are a local community group, parish council or voluntary organisation with a good project idea why don’t you get 2020 off to a great start by applying for some funding to benefit your local community.

Girl scouts from the 4th Whitnash Guides group at camp in Staffordshire form August 2019.

"Projects may include: setting up or expanding a group, buying equipment, improving local facilities or resolving a local issue."

Full details and an application form can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/grants.

The funding is awarded through seven community forums organised by WDC and WCC, which meet at least twice a year across Warwick district.

After the deadline on Monday all the eligible applications will go to a public vote at the appropriate community forum meeting in February / March 2020.

For help and advice with an application please contact Chris Freeman and Fiona Anderson with the Warwickshire Community & Voluntary Action (WCAVA) on 01926 477512 or through email on chrisfreeman@wcava.org.uk and fiona.anderson@wcava.org.uk.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire Country Council's portfolio holder for Environment, Heritage & Culture, said: “I would encourage all local groups to take up this excellent opportunity to receive funding up to £3,000 to support community activity in their local area.

"Parish councils and community groups are the heartbeat of their community and are often best placed to give that extra support and attention to local residents. This fund is an excellent way for the county council to enable local people to address issues that are important to them”

Cllr Judy Falp, Warwick District Council’s Health & Community Protection, said: “The fund is a great introduction to groups applying for funding for the first time as help is on hand and the application form is easy to complete.

"The fund has run successfully for over 10 years. During this time, it has supported many great community projects including 4th Whitnash Guides who received funding last year to take part in 'Compass' a summer educational camp in North Staffordshire to meet guides from other parts of the world.”

The funding helped pay the way for several members from the 4th Whitnash Guides go summer camp at Whitemoor Lakes activity centre in Staffordshire in August 2019.

Kayleigh Pinnell, one of the three guide leaders who attended the camp, said: "The funding meant we were able to take a number of our guides and offer them an opportunity to make new friends from all over the world.

"One of our guides is also a young carer so this trip for her in particular was an opportunity to do something just for herself for a week."

Any organisations who have missed out on the this scheme can also apply for grant funding from another scheme called the Warwick District Council Rural/Urban Initiatives Scheme through Warwick District Council.

The Rural/Urban Initiatives Scheme gives grants (£1,000 - £30,000) to locally led and run, not-for-profit, community organisations towards capital projects which make use of volunteer labour within the Warwick district area.

Capital is defined as 'funds used by an organisation to purchase or upgrade physical assets such as property or equipment'.

There is no deadline for the WDC grant scheme as it’s ongoing. Grants are allocated throughout the year and there is still money available for this financial year, which ends on March 31.