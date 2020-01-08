Deadline for parents and carers to apply for primary school places in Warwickshire is fast approaching - here's what you need to know

Parents and carers across Warwickshire are being urged to apply for primary school places before next Wednesday’s (Jan 15) deadline.

Information to help you along the way can be accessed on this site: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/applying-school-place-reception

This will help you start the application process and submit your preferences for schools.

Parents and carers across Warwickshire are being urged to apply for primary school places before next Wednesdays (Jan 15) deadline.

There is also advice to help parents and carers make a successful application.

Here are the key dates in 2020 before school starts in September.

- Closing date for applications: January 15 2020

- National Offer Day: April 16 2020

- Deadline for accepting the offer: April 24 2020

- Deadline for submitting appeals: May 29 2020

- Appeal hearings for appeals submitted on time: June and July 2020

- Autumn term starts: September 5 2020