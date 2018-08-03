Dawn raids in Warwickshire end in the arrest of six men

An operation involving more than 50 officers saw dawn drug raids take place across Warwickshire - ending in the arrest of six men.

Five warrants took place in Rugby, in School Street (Hilllmorton), Coton Road, Patterdale and two in St Andrew’s Crescent.

Five raids took place across Warwickshire on Friday morning (August 3). Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Two more warrants took place in Daventry which saw the arrest of one man.

Cocaine, heroin and cash were seized from a house in St Andrew’s Crescent. Cannabis, a powder believed to be cocaine, cash and drug paraphernalia were seized at the other properties.

A blade was seized during the warrant at one of the houses on St Andrew’s Crescent.

A 28-year-old man from Rugby was arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article with an eight- inch blade.

Five raids took place across Warwickshire on Friday morning (August 3). Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

The four men from Rugby, aged 30, 39, 50 and 61, and a 39-year-old man from Daventry were all arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

The 61-year-old has been released under investigation.

The arrests were part of Project Palladium, an investigation targeting a serious organised crime group in Rugby.

Detective Inspector Ruby Nailor said: “Project Palladium is targeting a serious organised crime group which we believe are involved in county lines drugs supply.

Five raids took place across Warwickshire on Friday morning (August 3). Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

“This is a national problem where drugs come from large cities into smaller town. Dealers target vulnerable people to carry and sell drugs on their behalf.”

Talking about the problems posed by serious organised crime groups, Detective chief inspector Dave Goosen said: “Tackling serious organised crime is the top priority for Warwickshire Police. We are committed to making the county a safe and pleasant place to live, work and visit.

“We have a clear message for anyone intent on committing organised crime; you are not welcome in Warwickshire and we will do everything in our power to disrupt your activity.”

Enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation or other concerns about drug dealing in their community should call 101.

Five raids took place across Warwickshire on Friday morning (August 3). Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111