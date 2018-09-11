Dates for Kenilworth Christmas lights events announced

The dates for this year’s Christmas lights events in Kenilworth have been announced.

Following last year’s successful weekend of Christmas activities, the Kenilworth Lights Committee has adopted the same approach this year.

High Street’s switch-on, a more traditional event, will be on Friday November 30 at 6.30pm.

A family fun fay will be held in Talisman on Saturday December 1 from 10am to 4pm.

And the weekend will finish with Warwick Road’s switch-on event on Sunday December 2 at 6.30pm.

In previous years, the switch-on events in High Street and Warwick Road were held on different weekends.