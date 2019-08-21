Date revealed for opening of Leamington's Seasalt store

The opening date for Leamington's Seasalt store has now been revealed

In June long-standing shop Parkinsons closed its doors in Regent Street.

The former Parkinsons store in Regent Street which will become home to Seasalt.

A notice in the window thanked customers and also announced that Cornish clothing brand Seasalt would be moving into the premises.

Up until now a date for the opening of Seasalt had been unknown but it has now been revealed that the store will be opening next week.

The new store will be opening Saturday August 31, where Leamington Mayor Bill Gifford will join the celebrations.

Seasalt is also offering the first customer in the queue the chance to officially open the new shop by cutting the ribbon. The shopper will also be given a £100 Seasalt gift card to spend.

The shop will be officially opened at 9:30am. There will be activities throughout the day, including complimentary plant pot decorating with illustrator Becki Clark.

To get into the celebratory spirit, Seasalt will also be serving delicious cupcakes from bakery, The Cakery. Customers will receive a complimentary tote bag with their first purchase (while stocks last), and the first 30 people in the queue will be given a special gift bag.

Seasalt founder Neil Chadwick said: “We are really looking forward to opening our shop in Leamington.

"It’s a picturesque town with many similarities to Cornwall. We are really looking forward to becoming part of the community there.”