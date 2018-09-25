Date for Kenilworth 'Young People's Forum' confirmed after youth drug and knife incidents

The date for the recently announced 'Young People's Forum' in Kenilworth has been confirmed by the town's mayor following drug and knife incidents involving teenagers.

Cllr Mike Hitchins announced the creation of the forum at a town council meeting two weeks ago as a way of helping young people in Kenilworth following recent problems.

The forum, which aims to bring young people in the town together, ask them about their problems and their ideas for solutions, has now been confirmed as taking place on Friday October 26 in the Parochial Hall in High Street, starting at 7.30pm.

Free pizza and soft drinks will be served during the evening, and will be run by young people with as little help as possible from community group leaders.

After going out on patrols with youth workers from the Kenilworth Centre and witnessing, Cllr Hitchins felt young people in Kenilworth may be disillusioned with what is on offer for them in the town.

He added: "It already has become apparent that the young people have nowhere to go, consequently they come together in large groups in Abbey Fields and Castle Farm.

"Young people will not go to any of the established locations within the town as they are seen to be controlling and uncool for younger people to be seen at."

Before the Young People's Forum, a Kenilworth Community Group Leaders Forum will happen on Tuesday October 16 at the Kenilworth Sports and Social Club, starting at 7.30pm.

Cllr Hitchins said the meeting would aim to bring together all of the many organisations, groups and individuals in Kenilworth who can contribute ideas on how young people can be helped in the town.