Dancing on Ice contestant Ben Hanlin launches new ice rink at Warwick Castle

Magician and presenter Ben Hanlin returned to his old stomping ground Warwick Castle to launch the attraction's new ice skating rink last Friday (November 22).

Ben took to the ice to show off the skills he has learnt in training for the tv show so far against the backdrop of the historic 1,100-year-old castle, as well as sharing some magic tricks with the help of Santa before officially opening the new ice rink.

Guests and staff took to the ice at the launch of the new rink at Warwick Castle. Photo by Ed Bagnall. edbagnall.dphoto.com

Guests were welcomed with warm festive drinks and snacks and following Ben’s performance, had the chance to be among the first to skate on the ice.

Nick Blofeld, divisional director for Warwick Castle, said: “We’re really excited about the ice rink - it offers a really special skating experience which has been especially designed for the location to ensure our guests see the castle as its best whilst they skate”

The rink will be open until January 5.

Tickets cost from £25 per person, including entry to the rest of the castle’s Christmas Extravaganza which includes a Winter Birds of Prey show, Christmas Riddles in the Princess Tower and the elegance of Christmases past in the Castle’s State Rooms.

Magician and Dancing on Ice contestant Ben Manlin launched Warwick Castle's new ice skating rink. Photo by Ed Bagnall. edbagnall.dphoto.com

Skate-only tickets cost from £13 per person, with the option of special late night skating experiences as the ice rink stays open into the evening on select dates.

Visit www.warwick-castle.com/explore/christmas-at-the-castle for more information and to book tickets