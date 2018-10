A paramedic was called to a road traffic collision in Lakin Road near Warwick Hospital this morning.

A cyclist had been in collision with a car at about 8.30am.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, was assessed at the scene and treated for minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Stagecoach has tweeted that its X17 and X68 bus services are currently being diverted away from Lakin Road due to the incident.