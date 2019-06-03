Cycling's star names set to race in Warwick

Warwick will host a star-studded line-up of cyclists when Britain’s leading women’s race returns to the town.

Five former OVO Energy Women’s Tour champions will go head to head to reclaim their spot at the summit of women’s cycling with victory in the Warwick-Burton Dassett stage which feature the tour’s first-ever hill top finish.

Riders will tackle the spectacular climb at Burton Dassett Country Park on three occasions during the race, as they look to claim Stage 4 victory on Thursday, June 13.

Defending champion Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) will join four other previous winners to take on this year’s longest route at 158.9km, including Britain’s only overall winner Lizzie Deignan (Trek–Segafredo) - who comes back into the field after a year’s maternity leave.

Alongside them will be the OVO Energy Women’s Tour’s first champion Marianne Vos (CCC Liv), who is the most decorated rider in the history of the race, having won five stages and four jerseys since 2014.

Winner of 2015’s race, Lisa Brennauer (WNT ROTOR Pro Cycling) will continue her record of having participated in every edition of the tour, with 2017 victor Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM Racing) completing the five.

All 15 of the world’s top teams have accepted their invitations to the event, and will be joined by British team Drops to complete the 16-team line-up.

Further announcements about the riders who will complete the 96-rider field will be announced next week.

The 159k route will start in Warwick’s Market Place outside Shire Hall and will go through all five districts and boroughs of Warwickshire for the first time with support from Warwick District Council, Stratford-on-Avon District Council, Rugby Borough Council and North Warwickshire Borough Council.

The peloton will head up towards Meriden via Kenilworth and Berkswell, before travelling across North Warwickshire to Bedworth and Bulkington.

Riders will then head south towards Brinklow and the outskirts of Rugby, and back up to Princethorpe before racing along Fosse Way, down to Wellesbourne, and through Ettington and Edgehill.

Competitors will then face two full loops of Burton Dassett Country Park before tackling the first hill-top finish in Women’s Tour history.

ITV4 will screen highlights of stage 4 of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain from 8pm on Thursday, June 13.

For more information visit www.womenstour.co.uk