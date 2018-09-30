Cycling club raises money to help three-year-old from Warwick get his own set of wheels

A three-year-old boy from Warwick, who has cerebral palsy, is on track to receiving his own set of wheels following fundraising efforts by a local cycling club.

On September 9, the Warwick Lanterne Rouge Cycle Club (WLRCC), which has 170 members, did rides of between 25 and 40 miles to help raise money for a special tricycle for Lincoln Hookey.

The Warwick Lanterne Rouge Cycle Club (WLRCC) took part in rides to help raise money for three-year-old Lincoln.

A fundraising effort has been launched by Lincoln’s family to help raise £1,500 for an IMP Tricycle, which is recommended by therapists at The Theraplay® Institute.

Son of WLRCC member Simon Hookey, Lincoln is keen to get out cycling with his family and friends. Once the fundraising target has been met, the IMP Tricycle will be specially adapted for Lincoln’s precise needs, with regular cycling helping him to build muscle memory and supporting his efforts to walk unaided by the time he goes to school in September 2019.

Lincoln’s mum, Sarah Hookey, said: “We are working with Lincoln every day to help him walk and we’re so grateful to the WLRCC who are contributing towards this very special tricycle. We are excited for the day when Lincoln will be able to take part in our family cycling adventures.”

Following the club’s ride-out, a fundraising raffle took place at Warwick restaurant Dough and Brew, with prizes donated by the restaurant, as well as Thirteen Bakers, the WLRCC and other businesses.

A total of £515 was raised to help Lincoln reach his goal of pedalling around Warwick.

Richard Poynter, from WLRCC, said: “We built this club around an ethos of inclusivity and accessibility, so supporting Lincoln and his family is an absolute privilege and key to what we are trying to achieve. We look forward to welcoming Lincoln as a club member in no time.”