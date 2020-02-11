Cubs prepare for Roman tournament as part of WAGS Gang Show in Leamington this month

Cubs scouts are preparing for a Roman tournament as part of the WAGS Gang Show taking place in Leamington this month.

Cub Scouts taking part in the show are getting their gladiatorial skills ready, as their sketch this year is a whimsical take on the Roman invasion of Britain.

Some 140 youngsters are in final rehearsals for the show at the Royal Spa Centre from February 25 - 29, with evening performances and a matinee on the Saturday.

The show will feature a mix of music, dance and comedy staged by some 140, cubs, scouts and guides aged six to 25.

The gang have also been fundraising for their chosen charity ‘special effects’ which uses video games and technology to enhance the quality of life of people with disabilities, there will also be collections made at the end of each performance.

Cubs producer Paul Wakeley said: “It is always a delight to work with such fantastic young people.

"The whole gang are really looking forward to showcasing their talents.

You’ll be amazed at what they have all achieved.”

To book tickets, visit www.wagsgangshow.org.uk , call 07881 518760 or email tickets@wagsgangshow.org.uk

Tickets will also be on sale at the WAGS ticket desk inside the theatre during the week of the show.