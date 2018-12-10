Cubbington vets save fox after it collapsed in Stoneleigh Park

A poorly fox with pneumonia who was found collapsed at Stoneleigh Park is now back in the wild after being successfully treated by vets in Cubbington.

The badly-dehydrated fox was taken to Avonvale Veterinary Centre’s Cubbington practice by a passer-by, who had discovered her dazed and confused in the grounds at Stoneleigh.

Vivian the fox while being treated by vets

Veterinary surgeon Roxy Mobasser and vet nurse Laura Curtis immediately nicknamed her Vivian and put her on antibiotics, intravenous fluids and hospitalised her for two days.

Roxy explained: “It’s quite unusual for us to treat a fox as most of our work is with family pets like dogs, cats and rabbits but the fact is we are here to look after the health and welfare of all animals.

“Certainly Vivian was in a very bad way. In fact, she was so poorly she didn’t mind us handling her or examining her which is rare in a wild animal.

“She was very dehydrated and was suffering from pneumonia but she responded very well to treatment.”

Vivian was out of danger within days and Avonvale sent her to recuperate at the Vale Wildlife Centre in Gloucestershire, where she really started to show her real personality.

“Apparently she’s a very opinionated and feisty lady and made it clear to everyone she was well again and ready to go back into the wild, so she’s now back roaming the countryside,” said Roxy.