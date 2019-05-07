Cubbington pear tree living on at Brandon Marsh

Warwickshire Wildlife Trust has planted a new descendant of the ancient Cubbington pear tree at Brandon Marsh nature reserve to help the tree live on after it is cut down to make way for HS2.

The Cubbington pear tree is thought to be over 200 years old and in 2015 it was voted as England’s Tree of the Year.

The significance of the Cubbington tree and its impending fate were reported nationally in 2011 and it became a symbol of the campaign to prevent extensive environmental damage by HS2.

Members of the Cubbington Action Group worked closely with Shuttleworth Agricultural College in Bedfordshire, who attempted to graft cuttings from the tree.

Successful grafting by the students means that this Spring Warwickshire Wildlife Trust was able to plant saplings at schools and other sites in and around the village.

This sapling is planted at the nature reserve’s Jane Mitchell orchard.

Rose Guiot of the Cubbington Action Group said: “Having tried unsuccessfully to save the pear tree and South Cubbington Wood by petitioning Parliament for a tunnel, we are very relieved that it’s been possible to propagate our lovely old tree so that future residents of Cubbington and beyond will be able to enjoy the sight of a wild pear tree in bloom”.

Nicholas Feledziak, Brandon Marsh officer, said “It was a privilege to be involved in the planting and to be part of the tree’s history.

“The life of the tree has now been extended.”