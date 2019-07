A superb ninth-wicket stand of 127 between Richard Linfield (98 not out) and Mark Pidgeon (26 not out) could not prevent Wardens slumping to a nine-wicket loss at home to Walsall. James Middleton (132 not out) and Shoaib Akhtar (82 not out) did the damage with an unbroken stand of 220.

Kenilworth Wardens v Walsall in the Birmingham League Premier Division One. Pictures: Lou Smith jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kenilworth Wardens v Walsall in the Birmingham League Premier Division One. Pictures: Lou Smith jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kenilworth Wardens v Walsall in the Birmingham League Premier Division One. Pictures: Lou Smith jpimedia Buy a Photo

Kenilworth Wardens v Walsall in the Birmingham League Premier Division One. Pictures: Lou Smith jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more