Crowds gather to remember loved ones at Warwick dedication service

Around 200 Warwick residents gathered to celebrate and remember their loved ones at a dedication service at the weekend.

On Sunday Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy and Warwick Rotary Club President David Smith welcomed the residents to the service in Market Place for the Lights of Love on the town Christmas tree.

The dedication service in Market Place, Warwick. Photo by Warwick Rotary Club.

Warwick Community Band provided the music and children from Newburgh Primary school accompanied them for a short carol service led by Jonathon Hearn, Vicar of St Paul’s Church and Town Clerk Jayne Topham gave a reading.

As the sun set the lights on the Christmas tree were turned on. The tree donated by Barn Close Nurseries, is now covered with cards donated by people remembering loved ones and will be left up until the New Year.

Anyone wishing to have a message on the tree should send the coupon provided in The Courier or on the Warwick Rotary Club website to Warwick Information Centre in Jury Street, Claridges or the main Post Office in Warwick along with donation by cash or cheque.

A donation of £5 is suggested.

The messages will stay up in the tree until the New Year. The money raised will be split between Myton Hospice and the mayor of Warwick’s charities.

Names of those remembered on the tree are shown next to the tree, and on the Warwick Rotary Club website