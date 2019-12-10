Crowds attend dedication service in Warwick

Crowds of people gathered in Warwick town centre last weekend for Warwick Rotary Club’s dedication service.

Warwick Mayor Cllr Neale Murphy and Rotary Club President David Brain welcomed more than a hundred people last Sunday to a service of dedication in Market Place for the Lights of Love service.

The dedication service in Market Place. Photo by Lucia Saxanova, Emscote Voices at All Saints school.

The Warwick Community Band provided the music and children from Emscote Voices choir accompanied them for a short carol service led by Rev Vaughan Roberts, Vicar of St Mary’s Church, and Town Clerk Jayne Topham made a reading.

The ‘Lights of Love’ tree donated by Barn Close Nurseries, is now covered with cards donated by people remembering loved ones and will be left up until the New Year.

Anyone wishing to have a message on the tree should fill in the coupon provided in The Courier on Friday December 13 or by going to: www.warwickrotary.org.uk/event/warwick-lights-of-love-4/

Then they should send it to one of the addresses listed on the coupon, along with donation by cash or cheque. A donation of £5 is suggested.

Proceeds will be shared between the Mayor’s charities and Myton Hospice.