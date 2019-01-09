Criminals try to ram garage door with van in Kenilworth

Criminals tried to break down a garage door in Kenilworth by ramming it with their van in broad daylight yesterday (Tuesday).

Between 8am and 11.40am, two white male offenders in a white Ford Transit with an orange light on its roof attempted to force open the garage at a property on Crackley Lane by driving into it.

The pair are also believed to have entered the garden of the property and stole a copper pot.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 193 of January 8.